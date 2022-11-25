Our next weather maker taking shape over the southern Plains—snow, thunderstorms across Texas

Satellite imagery (courtesy of College of DuPage) taken at 3:21 PM CST Thursday

Satellite imagery late Thursday showed cloud elements circulating around an upper-level low center over southern New Mexico. An area of rain and wet snow had blossomed to the north and northeast of the low center suggestive of a rather dynamic system. Farther to the east, an upper-level trough extended N-S across Texas. Showers and t-storms, some heavy, were occurring along and east of this feature in a region of stronger low-level moisture flow from the western Gulf of Mexico. These elements are forecast to phase over north Texas by early Saturday. The storm system is then expected to move northeast reaching east-central Illinois by Sunday morning and spreading rain across a large swath of the Midwest.