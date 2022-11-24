Spotty showers amounting to little more than sprinkles dampened parts of the metro area on Thanksgiving, while heavier, more persistent rains stayed generally south of the Kankakee River. Satellite and radar imagery shows a more vigorous system headed our way following what promises to be a sunny, mild period across Chicago Friday and Saturday. The swirling cloud mass centered over southern New Mexico late Thursday helped produce an area of snow over eastern Wyoming and Colorado earlier, with accumulations of nearly 6” reported in spots. This system is forecast to eject northeastward across the Midwest late Saturday and Sunday, bringing rain into Chicago beginning around midnight Saturday night. Some forecasts suggest as much as an inch of rain may soak our area by Sunday evening. Raw N-NW winds are to lock in on Sunday making for a rather unpleasant close to the holiday weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction