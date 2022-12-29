MONTHLY PRECIPITATION

Departure from normal for Chicago O’Hare

The first four months of 2022 ended with a precipitation surplus of 2.27”

Since April, only July and December have had monthly precipitation totals that were above normal

Since January 1, 2021, Chicago precipitation totals have been more than a foot below normal

2022 precipitation deficit through 6 p.m. on December 29th was -5.74”

Since January 1st of 2021, the precipitation deficit has been -13.45”

DECEMBER TO END WITH BELOW-NORMAL SEASONAL SNOWFALL

Over the past 10 years, seasonal snowfall through December 31st has varied significantly from a maximum of 17.7” to a minimum of 1.9”

Five of the past 10 winter seasons have ended the year with above normal seasonal snowfall and five have totaled below normal snowfall

Normal snowfall through 12/31 is 9.6”—the past three years have had below normal seasonal snowfall through the end of the year

NOTEABLY COLDER (BUT STILL ABOVE NORMAL) AFTERNOON AHEAD FRIDAY COMPARED TO THURSDAY’S

Unseasonable warmth after cold frontal passage

Predicted 3 PM temperatures off the European Model

How much colder than Thursday afternoon

THURSDAY WAS ONE OF THE WARMEST DECEMBER 29ths ON RECORD FOR CHICAGO SINCE RECORDS BEGAN IN 1871

Thursday’s maximum temperature is the third warmest on record for Chicago since records began in 1871

Thursday’s minimum temperature of 43° is the second minimum temperature in Chicago for December 29th

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER VALLEY FRIDAY

Severe thunderstorm outlook—Friday morning to Saturday morning

While thunderstorms are not forecast for northern Illinois, a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms is forecast for portions of the Gulf Coast. General thunderstorms are possible Friday as far north as extreme southern Illinois.

THURSDAY’S WIND GUSTS AND TEMPS

Thursday’s gusty southerly winds boost temps to near 25 degrees above normal