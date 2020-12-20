Dear Tom,

On December 13, the difference between the record high and low was 80 degrees, from 67 to minus 13. Was this close to the largest one-day spread of extremes?

Thanks,

Larry Rosen,

Skokie

Dear Larry,

Close, but no cigar. Chicago’s vigorous continental climate allows it to experience large daily and seasonal temperature fluctuations. The records show that on any given day, winter or summer, Chicago has been both surprisingly warm and cold. For example, the July 24 extremes are a high of 105 in 1934 and a low of 53 in 2000, a difference of 52 degrees. However, the largest of all occurred on January 20, a span of 90 degrees between the record high of 63 in 1906 and the city’s all-time record low of minus 27 in 1985. In second place is Christmas Eve sporting an 89-degree span between the 64-degree high in 1889 and the low of minus 25 in 1983.