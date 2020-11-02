On average, when can we expect the final 70 degree day of the year?

With strong northwest winds gusting to 45 mph or higher, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Chicago area today – tree limbs may snap off with unsecured objects/tents blown around. Some power outages may occur along with difficult driving conditions especially for high-profile vehicles. Wind Advisories will extend north into Wisconsin and Michigan. Winds should diminish somewhat later this afternoon, but remain gusty 15 -20 mph overnight.

The strong NW winds will build 9 to 15-ft waves on Lake Michigan, causing Lakeshore Flooding along the Lake and Porter County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline today – extending north along the Michigan shoreline (see National Weather Service map below).