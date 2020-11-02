Dear Tom,
On average, when can we expect the final 70 degree day of the year?
Dave Strom, Lockport
Dear Dave,
We posed your question to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski who informed
us that the long-term average date of the city’s last 70-degree days of the
year is Oct. 28, now in our rear-view mirror. Dating back to 1871, the
exit of 70s has occurred as early as Sept. 29 in 1885 and 1917, and as
late as Dec. 3 in 1971 and 2013. To date, this year’s last 70 was
recorded Oct. 23 when the mercury peaked at 72. January is the city’s
only month that has never reached 70 degrees, the month’s highest reading of
67 degrees, occurred on Jan. 25, 1950. Chicago’s earliest-in-the year 70
was registered on Feb. 11, 1999 when the mercury peaked at 70 degrees.
