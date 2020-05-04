On average, is Tucson, Arizona warmer than Phoenix?

Most Chicago-area rivers are finally in a falling mode after last week’s heavy rains. Moderate flooding is still forecast for Algonquin on the Fox River and Gurnee and Lincolnshire on the Des Plaines River with Minor flooding on segments of the Illinois River at Ottawa and LaSalle, the Des Plaines River at Russell and Des Plaines and the Kankakee River at Shelby. The aforementioned Flood Warnings and river segments under Flood Advisory criteria are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service...