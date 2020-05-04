On average, is Tucson, Arizona warmer than Phoenix?

Dear Tom,
You recently mentioned that Tucson was warmer, on average, than Phoenix. I believe this is incorrect.
Frank VanderPloeg, Kenilworth
Dear Frank,
Though farther south, Tucson is considerably higher in elevation than Phoenix and so experiences somewhat cooler temperatures. Your criticism is correct. Tucson is cooler than Phoenix, though both cities experience a hot climate by Chicago standards. The average temperature at Phoenix through the year is 75.1 degrees, and at Tucson it is 70.9 degrees. At Chicago Midway Airport the average is 51.4 degrees. Regarding days with temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, Phoenix is the clear winner, with an average of 110 days per year. Tucson experiences an average of “only” 43 days per year, and at Chicago Midway Airport it is one.
