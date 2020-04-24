Dear Tom,

On April 17 snow was falling at 39 degrees and starting to melt as it accumulated. How is the snow total measured in these circumstances?

Thanks,

William LaGrange



Dear William,

We passed your question on to Midway weather observer Frank Wachowski, who has been measuring Chicago’s snowfall since the 1950s. Wachowski said snow measurements are based solely on accumulated snowfall. When falling snow melts upon contact with the ground, snowfall is reported as trace and annotated with the remark “melted as it fell.” If no measurable snow (0.1 inch or more) occurs during the calendar day, then just a trace of snow enters the record books. Snow accumulation is measured on a designated surface, placed where snow accumulation is representative of the area. The water content of the snow that accumulates (and all frozen precipitation) is melted then measured and recorded.