Omega-blocking pattern favors mild weather here in coming days

Blocking pattern shaped like the Greek letter Omega has low-pressure troughs over the west coast and off the east coast of the U.S. with a huge high-pressure ridging in place over the central and eastern portions of the country. SW winds aloft direct low-level southerly surge of warm air north into the plains—the leading edge poised just west of the Mississippi River— should reach our area later Wednesday/Thursday.