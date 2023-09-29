HEADLINES FROM THE WGN WEATHER DEPARTMENT
THE NEW YORK CITY FLOODING
The NEW YORK CITY area has been hit Friday morning with RECORD RAINS. Flooding is occurring in the NYC subway
- 6.28″ of rain is reported to have fallen in Brooklyn and 6.26″ has been measured at Bensenhurst/Mapleton, BY area. Central Park in New York City is reporting a new single day rainfall record of 1.96.”
- Alex Calamia (https://twitter.com/AlexCalamiaWx), on-air meteorologist at News12LI has posted the following Friday:
- This is one of the worst rain events on record for parts of NYC.
- It’s ALREADY the 2nd wettest September day at JFK (4.62” @ 11AM). It will likely break the record 5.83.” ALL TIME WETTEST is 7.80″ from Irene in August 2011
- 4-6” has fallen so far over Brooklyn & Queens
- Dr. Jay Cordeira (https://twitter.com/jaycordeira) of Scripps Institution of Oceanography has tweeted the following on the drenching which has broken another record at Central Park in NYC:
- The previous 150-year-old hourly rainfall record in Central Park has now been broken three times in 2 years. (1.94″ in Henri-2021, 3.15″ in Ida-2021 and now 1.96″ in 2023).
AN UPDATED LIST OF RAINFALLS FROM THE FLOODING RAINS IN THE NEW YORK CITY AREA
Friday, September 29, 2023
AN ANIMATED LOOK AT THE UPPER AIR PATTERN CHANGE CURRENTLY PREDICTED LATER NEXT WEEK AND FOR THE FOLLOWING WEEKEND
The abnormal warmth which is to dominate through the weekend and mid next week undergoes quite a change as upper winds shift in from Canada late next week and through the following weekend
- The change will send the summer level daytime temps through in the middle of next week plummetting. After day to day 80s away from the Lake Michigan shoreline in the Chicago area Sunday through Wednesday, temps by next weekend may retreat to the levels not seen since May—at least temporarily. That’s the indication of current model forecast trends.
- Next weekend’s highs appear likely to fall back to the 60s with nighttime lows in the 40s.