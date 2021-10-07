October opens warm— among the warmest on record. Little change for northern Illinois drought conditions since last week. While portions of the eastern U.S. approach record warmth, cold air settles into the western United States Weather Blog by: WGN-TV Weather Team Posted: Oct 7, 2021 / 10:08 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 7, 2021 / 10:08 PM CDT CLICK TO ENLARGE Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction