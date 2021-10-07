October opens warm— among the warmest on record. Little change for northern Illinois drought conditions since last week. While portions of the eastern U.S. approach record warmth, cold air settles into the western United States

Weather Blog

by: WGN-TV Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:
CLICK TO ENLARGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News