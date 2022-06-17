Dear Tom,

Do winds in hurricanes in the Southern Hemisphere spin in the opposite direction that they do in Northern Hemisphere hurricanes?

Yes. Winds circulate in a clockwise sense around tropical cyclones in the Southern Hemisphere, opposite to the counterclockwise circulation found in the Northern Hemisphere. This is the result of the apparent Coriolis force that pulls winds to the left of their path in the Southern Hemisphere and to the right in the Northern Hemisphere. Wind tends to blow from higher to lower air pressure. This means when an area of low pressure (like a hurricane) develops and surface winds attempt to blow into the low, the winds are deflected to the left in the Southern Hemisphere, establishing a clockwise circulation.