Brief surge of heat brings 9th official 90-degree-plus day Friday afternoon. Rain chances continue into the weekend before quieter weather returns early next week

Evolution of Friday’s thunderstorms developing from space

FRIDAY’S STORM REPORTS — SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IMPACT PARTS OF THE AREA FOR A 3RD STRAIGHT DAY

At least one brief tornado touched down near Warrenville in DuPage County

The other icons indicate areas of wind damage reported

THIRTEEN TORNADOES ACROSS THE METRO AREA

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes across the metro area on Wednesday — surveys continue and more specific details will become available in coming days

FRIDAY’S HIGH TEMPERATURES

Temperatures reached 90 degrees for the 9th time this year at O’Hare and 8th time at Midway Airport

CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE

No current alerts in effect, but Canadian wildfire smoke is projected to return to the Chicago area Saturday, and it could be especially thick later in the day. Here is a forecast from the HRRR model depicting the return of smoky skies:

NEW 6-10 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Pattern suggests intense heat will continue across the South Central U.S. and the Southwest U.S. while cooler than average temperatures are favored here in Chicago and across the Great Lakes.

6-10 DAY PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Recent shift to more active weather across the Chicago area is expected to continue with frequent weather systems helping to improve drought conditions

DANGEROUS, LONG-LIVED HEAT WAVE TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE SOUTHWEST BEFORE SHIFTING INTO THE GULF COAST AND SOUTHEAST UNITED STATES

NOAA reports Earth had its hottest June on record — 1.9 degrees above average, eclipsing the previous record by 0.23 degrees set in June, 2020.

https://www.noaa.gov/news/earth-just-had-its-hottest-june-on-record

CHICAGO’S RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES

Rain chances drop considerably early next week following spell of active weather