- The NWS survey team working in Kane County confirms a tornado in Elgin with a maximum intensity EF-1 and maximum wind speed of 100 mph. The track roughly started east of Rt. 47 and ended near the railroad tracks west of Villa Olivia Golf Course.
- The Kane County team has confirmed a second tornado in Elgin just to the south of the first tornado track. This tornado had a max intensity of EF-0 with max wind speed of 85 mph. The tornado began close to McDonald Rd and ended along Hopps Road.
- The NWS survey team has completed the ground survey of the Burr Ridge to Stickney tornado. Preliminary rating of EF-1 with max winds near 110 mph, so far this is the strongest twister following NWS survey teams. In addition to numerous trees snapped and uprooted, several businesses saw significant damage, as well as a number of homes with mostly roof damage.
- NWS survey team confirmed an EF-0 with peak estimated winds of 85 mph tornado occurred in northeastern Oswego and eastern Boulder Hill Wednesday evening.
- EF-1 in Huntley (max winds: 90 mph)
- EF-0 in Barrington (Max winds: 80 mph)
- EF-0 in Long Grove (Max winds: 70 mph)
Impressive rainfall tallies predicted through the coming weekend