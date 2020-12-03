November is usually one of the cloudiest months of the year, but this year November seemed very sunny. Is this correct?

Dear Tom,

November is usually one of the cloudiest months of the year, but this year November seemed very sunny. Am I correct?

Thanks, Lee Swanson

Dear Lee,

This November was definitely a bright one. Typically November averages a dreary 42 percent of possible sunshine, tying January for the city’s second cloudiest month, just one percent ahead of December’s 41 percent. However, this delightfully sunny November logged 61 percent of its possible sunshine. The month featured eleven days with at least 80 percent sunshine, that included two days with 98 percent and five totally sunny days with 100 percent. This November was the city’s sunniest since 2012, when 61 percent was also recorded. The city’s sunniest November was in 1973 with 73 percent of possible sunshine, and the dreariest was in 1985, a month that managed just 16 percent of its potential sun.