Weather expected to cooperate for lunar eclipse viewing in Chicago area

Here are some details on the timing* of various stages:

Partial eclipse begins at 3:09 AM

Totality begins at 4:17 AM

Peak of eclipse: 4:59 AM

Totality ends at 5:42 AM

Sunrise at 6:33 AM

Moon sets at 6:41 AM

*Times are rounded to the nearest minute, CST

If skies stay clear, the eclipse will be visible in the western sky before sunrise. With the moon lowering toward the horizon, it will become magnified for an impressive view.