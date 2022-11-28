USGS REPORTING THE ERUPTION OF MAUNA LOA IS NOT AN IMMEDIATE THREAT TO POPULATED AREAS ON HAWAII’S BIG ISLAND–THE OBVIOUS QUESTION FOR THOSE WHO HAVE PLANS TO TRAVEL TO HAWAII—-“SHOULD I CHANGE PLANS?”–THE ANSWER AT THIS POINT IS NO! I WILL TELL YOU, I’M PLANNING TO HEAD OUT TO HAWAII ON DEC 17TH AND WHILE I INTEND TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS WITH MAUNA LOA ON THE BIG ISLAND, I HAVE NO INTENTION OF CHANGING PLANS AT THIS TIME AT ALL–AND NO OTHER HAWAIIAN ISLAND IS THREATENED BY THE MAUNA LOA ERUPTION I saw this with Kilauea’s eruption four years ago. Folks thought, from media coverage, that lava covered all of the Hawaiian Islands. IT DIDN’T THEN–nor has it on the Big Island with Mauna Loa. From my contacts on Hawaii–the following important notes:–There is NO threat of lava flow to the resort or to populated areas of the island at this time. —No evacuations have been ordered.Air quality is being closely monitored as it may impact flights at some point but at this time there are no advisories or impact to flight schedules.Here’s even more information for those with travel plans to Hawaii:https://www.gohawaii.com/special-alerts-maunaloaLATEST UPDATE in the Mauna Loa eruption underway on the Big Island from the USGS Hawaiian Observatory (HVO) folks is in and is MOST INTERESTING–rational and informative. The scientists there are amazing. I felt I had attended a university level course on volcanology following the excellent and thorough reports out of HVO all through the Kilauea eruption four years ago—and the folks there have been SPOT ON in their analyses on Mauna Loa since the rumbling began back in September. The USGS HVO folks have posted the first daylight images of their flyover of the erupting volcano with the latest advisory which I’m posting here. READ THE LATEST SUMMARY FROM the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory folks Monday morning here: https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/…/DOI-USGS-HVO-2022-11-28T09…

Photos COURTESY OF USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO)

MORE THAN 20,000 PERISHED IN FRANCE, SPAIN, GERMANY, THE UK IN THIS PAST SUMMER’S EXTREME HEAT ACROSS EUROPE–THE SUMMER WAS ASSESSED BY THE COPERNICUS CENTRE AT THE EUROPEAN CENTER FOR MEDIUM RANGE WEATHER FORECASTS AS THE HOTTEST ON RECORD THERE HEAT is a killer--and the breed of heat wave which is occurring in our greenhouse gas warmed planet–is proving the point year after year. The deadly heat of the past summer in Europe, which included temps which included an all time high of 104-deg F in London, 108-degrees in Seville in southwest France and 111-deg in Cordoba, France. The heat occurred in the midst of what has been characterized as the worst drought in 500 years in the region. The World Weather Attribution group–an international group of scientists who look at extreme weather events and determine’s climate change’s role in producing them, concluded the record-hot summer of 2022 would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change, mainly caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels. The European heat related death toll came despite increased use of energy-intensive air conditioning. A heat wave in 2003 was responsible for 70,000 death across Europe. https://www.worldweatherattribution.org/…/WCE-NH… Heat in the Pacific Northwest and southwest Canada was behind the deaths of hundreds last year (in 2021) https://www.nytimes.com/…/deaths-pacific-northwest-heat… In reporting this story, CLIMATE NEXUS in describing the methodology used to determine the death toll reports, “Comparing death rates during the heatwave with death rates from other years (excluding COVID-19 deaths), analysts found 3,271 excess deaths in the UK and Wales, 10,420 excess deaths in France, 4,655 heat-attributable deaths in Spain, and about 4,500 deaths in Germany due to extreme temperatures.”READ MORE ON THE HORRENDOUS HEAT-RELATED DEATH TOLL IN THIS ARTICLE IN “THE “GUARDIAN”: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/24/over-20000-died-western-europe-heatwaves-figures-climate-crisis?utm_campaign=Hot%20News&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=235708074&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9WB09I1HkCUUZiw0z3f0PeeREoAo3vOQusD1woRw-TEPSxAkqQvfGIJ6-XcnZKS5xCRatck44d_pZEstfpzUrOVPP5Pg&utm_content=235708074&utm_source=hs_email