SEASONALLY STRENGTHENING JET STREAMS
- Eastbound jet aircraft achieving eye popping ground speeds as they ride seasonally strengthening jet streams, cutting transatlantic and transcontinental flight times by as much as an hour — in some cases by as much as two hours.
- Jet streams are rivers of fast moving air which can attain speeds of 200 mph and which blow between 10,000 feet to above 40,000 feet in the atmosphere roughly halfway between the North Pole and the equator. The greater the north/south temperature spread through the atmosphere, the STRONGER THE JET STREAM WINDS which result. The onset of colder weather increases the north/south temp spread across the mid-latitudes strengthening jet streams in fall, winter and spring.
- Embed an eastbound jetliner in such a wind field and the “tailwind” these jet streams generate boost aircraft ground speeds. While the jet aircraft generally move over 500 mph when at cruising altitude, ground speeds have increased to as much as 800 mph. Fast-moving jet streams can cut the time it takes for eastbound flights to make it to their destination — cutting trans-Atlantic flight times by an hour — and even more in more extreme cases. By the same token, westbound flights fight the headwinds generated by jet streams slowing ground speeds and lengthening flying times. Pilots attempt to minimize these headwinds by adopting flight paths north or south of jet streams.
- Jet streams are a product of differing temperatures through the atmosphere. The greater the temp spread through the atmosphere, the stronger the winds in the jet streams. Jet streams aid in storm development, and the stronger jet streams in the colder months are among the reasons storms grow larger and and more intense in the colder months. As the cold season comes on, jet streams grow stronger and the north/south temp spread widens.