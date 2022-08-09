An analysis of July 2022’s weather is in from NOAA and confirms it was a month of abnormal overall warmth and rain extremes at both ends of the precip spectrum

July, 2022 was month of stark weather contrasts across the country reports NOAA, parent agency of the National Weather Service. July’s weather extremes ranged from record-level heat at a number of locations—including the hottest July on record in Texas, to extremes in flooding — here were four record floods–and wildfires which, through July 31 this year, had burned 5.7-million acres—1.5 times the average. Alaska alone saw 3.1-million acres charred by fires.

July 2022 precipitation–Where it was wetter and drier than normal. The impact on rainfall of the Southwest U.S. monsoon can be seen–yet despite flash flooding, long term drought isn’t abated by burst of heavy rainfall in monsoonal t-storms–the rains which hit hard and run off producing flooding–rather than percolating into soils and alleviating many of the impacts of drought



The month, on a national basis, came in 2.8-deg above normal–quite a departure from the 20th century mean.

Four of the month’s most extreme rain events might be expected to occur on average only once every 200 to 1,000 year range. Included among them were deadly flood-producing downpours which were widely covered in the press across eastern Kentucky–flooding responsible for the deaths of 37. Also included in July, 2022 was the heaviest single 24 hour rain on record in St. Louis with more than 9″ down in the city and local 14″ rain totals logged northwest of that city. Other flooding resulted from more than 10″ hit southeast Illinois and the half foot of rain which fell on Lake Bluff on Chicago’s North Shore. Damage from the Kentucky and St. Louis floods alone may total $1-billion.

In stark contrast, drought gripped more than 51% of the Lower 48.

NOAA is out with its July 2022 summary and you can review it here: The month ranks 3rd warmest of all Julys back to 1880.