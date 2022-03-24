Dear Tom,

I had to record Chicago’s wind speed for a month for a school weather project, but I never found a speed of 11 mph. Why?

—Jeff Loffenshlager, Chicago

Dear Jeff,

A wind speed of 11 mph is not been recorded by the National Weather Service. Here’s why: In accordance with international practice, the National Weather Service measures wind speeds in knots—nautical miles per hour. But in the United States we use statute miles for measures of distance and statute miles per hour for speed. The National Weather Service measures wind speed in knots, then converts to stature miles per hour. One knot is 1.1508 statute miles per hour. Eight knots converts to nine mph, and nine knots to ten mph. However, ten knots converts to 12 mph, so a value of 11 mph does not appear in the conversion table.