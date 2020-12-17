No subfreezing high in Chicago—how does that relate for a typical cold season?

Dear Tom,

We have yet to log a subfreezing high in Chicago. How does that relate for a typical cold season?

Thanks,

Pat Byrne

Hoffman Estates

Dear Pat,

It’s quite late. Checking the city’s climate records dating back to 1871, the long-term average date of the city’s first subfreezing high has been November 24. Over the years, the earliest occurrence was a high of 29 on October 25, 1887, and the latest on New Year’s Day, with a high of 12 in 1924 and again in 2013 with a high of 25. With no subfreezing highs on the books through mid-December and no prospects of one through December 23, this cold season is headed for one of the latest first subfreezing highs on record. Current forecast trends point to the city’s occurring on Christmas Eve. If that verifies, it would be the latest in 19 years, tying 2001-02 (21 degrees on Dec. 24) for the city’s fifth latest on record.