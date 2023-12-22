Weekly temps are to average more than 8 degrees above normal in Chicago by the end of this week—and will surge nearly 16 degrees ABOVE NORMAL next week

Temps are to turn colder (though STILL ABOVE NORMAL) later next week and heading into the following week. PROLONGED ARCTIC COLD isn’t in sight at this point through the coming week, though we’ll enter the New Year the week after next with daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime lows in the 20s.

Next week’s system will slow to a crawl locking clouds and sporadic rain in through Wed night and into Thursday, when colder (but STILL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS) will arrive and could introduce a few mixed snowflakes.