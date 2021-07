No drenching rain but strong winds with Wednesday storm; No relief in sight for Northern Illinois drought area. After a cool, dry start to August, heat expected to make a return. Dangerous beach conditions Friday before waves diminish for Saturday

CHICAGO – Community groups on Thursday urged the city of Chicago to end its use of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system when the contract expires next month.

Several city-wide grassroots organizations, Little Village community activists and the family of Adam Toledo gathered in the alleyway where police fatally shot the 13-year-old in protest of the ShotSpotter technology. The group believes the system is not as accurate as technology and law enforcement claim it to be.