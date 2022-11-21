Forecast guidance had been very inconsistent regarding the period from Thanksgiving Day through the holiday weekend. More recent runs have been a little clearer, zeroing in on storm development over northern Texas by early Saturday. This system is currently projected to move over the Ohio Valley Saturday night and early Sunday spreading rain from the southern Plains to the lower Great Lakes and areas eastward. Only scant rain or sprinkles are forecast in the Chicago area, but steadier, soaking rain can be expected to the south and east.

Next weather maker expected to dampen latter part of holiday weekend

Weekend storm system to spread rain S-E of Chicago