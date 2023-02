STORM DUE MIDWEEK HAS PARTS OF NATION ON ALERT

Hazardous winter weather to spread from Rockies to upper Midwest — Weather watches, warnings, advisories

FORECAST TEMPERATURES ALOFT OVER McHENRY COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Valid Wednesday evening

HEAVY PRECIPITATION, OVER 1 INCH, LIKELY ACROSS THE AREA BY THURSDAY MORNING

Slight risk (or level 2 of 4) for excessive rainfall across the metro area

INGREDIENTS COMING TOGETHER FOR POTENTIAL ICE STORM

WINTER STORM IMPACTS EXPECTED ON WEDNESDAY

Significant snow expected to make travel difficult, if not impossible from eastern Dakotas through Minnesota, Wisconsin

FORECAST WATER-EQUIVALENT PRECIPITATION

Valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM Thursday

Embedded thunderstorms may bring heavy rain to parts of Chicagoland

LARGE AREA ACROSS UPPER MIDWEST EXPECTING SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL

Some areas in Minnesota could see totals approaching two feet