Cooler late week and weekend pattern to follow — but next week’s temperatures to surge temps 10 degrees above normal
HURRICANE OTIS — 250-MPH WIND GUST!
- A 205 mph wind gust measured in western Mexico as Hurricane Otis roared into Acapulco last week, after unexpected intensification from a tropical storm status (65 mph winds) to a 165 mph CAT 5 hurricane, may rank as one of the top 10 or 15 strongest surface wind gusts on record on The Earth Story.
Interestingly, the Washington Post’s Dan Stillman reported last week:
- “The strongest wind on record is a 253 mph gust on Barrow Island in Australia during Tropical Cyclone Olivia on April 10, 1996, according data from the World Meteorological Organization. Before then, Mount Washington held the wind record with a 231 mph gust on April 12, 1934. And more recently, a 213 mph gust was measured on Orchid Island in Taiwan last month during Typhoon Koinu.” But what transpired as Hurricane Otis lambasted the Mexican tourist mecca of Acapulco was right up there–coming in at 205 mph!
- Here’s how the Nexus Hot News climate newsletter has reported Record-Breaking Gust From Hurricane Otis: A weather station near Acapulco, Mexico recorded a wind gust of 205 mph as Hurricane Otis made landfall late last month—which, if it’s confirmed, could rank as one of the top ten strongest wind gusts on record. Measuring stronger wind gusts, which tend to be around 20% stronger than sustained speeds, is a tricky business, since extremely strong winds can destroy the equipment measuring those speeds; the Tidal Service said its measuring equipment “was the only element to remain completely standing, since the entire perimeter fence disappeared.” Hurricane Otis shocked forecasters at the speed it rapidly intensified before hitting Acapulco last month, creating what meteorologists called a “nightmare scenario;” the city is still reeling from the impacts as thousands struggle for basic needs and to rebuild.”