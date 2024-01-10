Tuesday’s slushy storm leaves lower snow totals—but late-week storm may be a different story

The warm environment in which this storm arrived is one reason snowfalls were so low. Snowflakes are “less fluffy” in warm air reducing the volume of snow which falls. Tuesday’s snow was EXCEPTIONALLY WET, HIGH WATER CONTENT SNOW, and therefore VERY HEAVY and difficult to shovel. Such snow is often referred to as HEART ATTACK SNOW because of the care required to remove it. The snow today possessed more than twice the typical water content of snow here because of the near to above freezing temps in which precip fell.

The mammoth storm responsible created treacherous travel conditions over wide areas of the Midwest. Visibilities across Iowa, sections of northern Missouri, and western Illinois were slashed to ¼ mile and even lower in some locations. As much as 10″ fell in Iowa—and going into Wednesday afternoon 4 to 6″ had come down across western Illinois

End of week winter storm looking increasingly ominous—this second major storm system is to develop and will have to be monitored carefully across the Midwest Friday into Saturday.

Chicago is to sit precariously close to if not within the northern flank of this storm Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning running the risk of significant wind-driven snow. Unlike the current storm, the second storm is developing in a colder environment and with a vast pool of bitterly cold arctic air crashing down its back side contributing to its intensification. This suggests powerful winds may accompany this storm and prospects for snow are high. Model wind projections suggest such a system may produce 40+ mph wind gusts. In combination with snow, that could create some challenging travel conditions in the Friday into Saturday morning time frame.