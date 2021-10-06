New supplemental list of names for tropical cyclones

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Northwestern University professor on trial for murder in the stabbing death of his boyfriend reiterated on Wednesday his contention that another man committed the crime while he cowered in a nearby bathroom.

A day after he pinned the blame on Andrew Warren, who has pleaded guilty to murder for his role in the July 2017 slaying of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, Wyndham Lathem under questioning from the prosecutor acknowledged that not only did he not try to stop Warren from killing his boyfriend, but he took a shower before the two fled together.