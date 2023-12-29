A heavy overcast from which sporadic rain will fall is to continue into Friday morning—with precip occasionally mixed with some wet snowflakes well west of Chicago (i.e. from west of the Fox Valley westward) slowly diminishing from the west.

It appears clouds may not break until Friday night and that Saturday will be dry with some sun giving way to clouds with a new disturbance approaching from the northwest later in the day.

That disturbance may produce some light snow on Sunday and New Year’s Eve and night. Current thinking is any accumulation will be minor—but if there is ANY sticking of snow possible on New Year’s Eve we’ll continue monitoring it. IT ISN’T LIKELY TO BE A MAJOR SNOWMAKER.

Chicago’s snow to date has been anemic. Just 3″ have fallen thus far, just 36% of the normal on Dec 28 of 8.4″.

HERE’S HOW MUCH SNOW HAS FALLEN THIS MONTH–This analysis and the ones which follow are from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center at Purdue University

THIS GRAPHIC INDICATES HOW CURRENT DECEMBER SNOWFALL COMPARES TO NORMAL

DECEMBER, 2023 SNOWFALL TO DATE

The trend is toward modestly colder yet still above normal temps next week.

While this week is to finish near 14 degrees above normal, next week’s temp surplus drops to just under 4 degrees for the opening days of January and 2024. That’s still a 10 to 11 -to 11-degree drop and that will be noticeable—but NOWHERE near as cold as many January openings here.

A system that could be interesting ahead of still colder air the week that follows could impact the area early the following week on or around January 9-11th. It’s way too early to suggest such a system is carved in stone. But it’s showing up on multiple model runs and their ensembles and ushers colder week’s worth of weather into the area. Those can be early signs of a system worthy of monitoring and we’ll do that.

One other note—December has been so mild—running close to 9-deg above normal in Chicago—that Midwest snow cover and Great Lakes ice are way down to date—something I've covered in much greater detail on my Facebook page: