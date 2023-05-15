7 day outlook: Buckingham Fountain downtown might have switched on for summer yesterday– but Mother Nature is a bit behind with those summery temps for Mom’s Day weekend in Chicago. Temps on Sunday were cooler than normal, especially by the lake.

Some near picture perfect May weather ahead for the beginning of the week as high pressure building in from Ontario

We could see some hazier skies with the sunshine thanks to wildfires burning out of control in parts of Alberta province. While our air quality could take a bit of a hit—most often the particulate matter in the skies could end up making our sunrises and sunsets quite ironically beautiful since it can scatter the light into some amazing colors. Keep those cameras handy!

This coming week temps inland climb into the seasonal 70s, if inland temps are too warm— it’s cooler by the lake just about every day this week. More clouds and still mild as we get into the later week and next weekend with a chance of showers/t-storms each afternoon.

WGN weekly climate report: Despite May being our rainiest month on average, this month is bucking that so far this year.

Rainfall is running almost an inch and a half below normal and only four days so far this May have had measurable rainfall at O’Hare. Though some places in the southern parts of Chicagoland saw some significant rainfall last weekend with some places getting a few inches of rain—and last Friday some areas in NW Indiana around Valparaiso got more than two inches of rain. The unusually dry weather in our area is now showing up on the USDA drought maps released weekly.

Abnormally Dry Conditions in Chicago

Areas shaded in yellow are considered abnormally dry- and are showing in much of Chicago proper and some areas in the south, sw suburbs, and NW Indiana – while more serious drought conditions persist on the Great Plains. Most farmers and gardeners would prefer dry weather during planting season– since it’s hard to impossible to work soil that’s soaked.

January was 0.61″ wetter than average. February was 1.86″ wetter than average. March was 1.35″ wetter than average. We had a big surplus built up during the first three months of the year. Then came April and May, the planting months for area farmers and the water turned to just a trickle. April was 1.73″ drier than average. Halfway through May and O’Hare is around 1.70″ drier than average. Ask farmers and many will tell you they could use some rain.

TEMPS TO TUMBLE TUESDAY EVENING—Predicted Cold Frontal Passage From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: