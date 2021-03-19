National Weather Service logged 32 tornadoes this week. Skilling details the twisters

Cold cloud tops are color enhanced on the second satellite animation for which a link has been provided in the body of this post. The animation is courtesy of Scott Bachmeier at CIMSS on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Finally a quiet day on the U.S. severe weather front after three wild ones across the South.

It’s been quite a different story the past three days, none more active than Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction logged 32 tornadoes and 328 reports of severe weather over that 3-day period, 28 of those twisters on Wednesday.

Here’s a Wednesday video of one of the twisters which hopscotched across the region—this one posted by the inimitable James Spann, chief meteorologist at Birmingham, Alabama’s WBMA.

Tornado Wednesday near Brantley Elementary School just east of Selma… video from Michael Duncan pic.twitter.com/88AHh05PVN — James Spann (@spann) March 19, 2021

The video was relayed to Spann by Michael Duncan and was shot just east of Selma, Alabama near Brantley Elementary School.

Here are a series of spectacular satellite animations centered on Mississippi and Alabama of Wednesday’s tornadic thunderstorms (i.e. THUNDERHEADS). Severe weather reports superimposed as these reports were filed with National Weather Service offices across the South. The boiling nature of these t-storms with their “overshooting cloud tops” comes across in the visible images.

The first of two weather satellite animations–both posted by CIMSS (Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) researcher Scott Bachmeier at the University of Wisconsin-Madison–offers a fascinating topside view of the storms which were creating such chaos below on Wednesday.

The second animation posted by Bachmeier is one on cold thunderstorm cloud tops are color enhanced. Once again, severe reports are superimposed as they were filed with National Weather Service offices on the satellite images.

