NASA is out its analysis of July 2022 temps across the U.S. and globally–and the agency concludes the following:

“Around the globe in summer 2022, wave after wave of heat crested and broke. Heat waves, particularly in Europe and Asia, caused thousands of heat-related deaths. On July 19, the U.K. had its hottest day ever recorded as temperatures topped 104°F (40°C).

In the U.S., the heat was pervasive and persistent as atmospheric high-pressure systems established stagnant heat domes, which placed more than 150 million people under heat warnings and advisories. Nearly every region of the continental U.S. experienced above-average temperatures. Several states saw record-breaking triple-digit highs, some for days on end. With the added impact of high humidity in many regions, the extreme heat threatened life and health.”

Adds my friend and colleague Joe Witte of NASA, “In mid- to late July, blistering heat baked the Great Plains with highs reaching 115°F (46°C) and heat indices exceeding 120°F (49°C).

The heat index is the effective temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with air temperature.

By July 20, more than 154 million people were under heat warnings or advisories according to the National Integrated Heat Health Information System.”

