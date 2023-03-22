- Much cooler weather on tap for Thursday, following three consecutive days with highs in the 50s and early morning showers and thunderstorms. Expect temperatures to hold steady much of the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a brisk northerly wind 6-17 mph.
- Another storm system is set to arrive later Friday into Saturday bringing in a colder environment and boosting the potential for wet snow across at least parts of the metro area, especially areas north and northwest of the city. Current model projections suggest there’s a 70-80% chance of seeing 1”+ of slushy snow accumulation across northern sections of the Chicago metro area.
- Partial sunshine returns later this weekend along with temperatures closer to seasonal norms Sunday afternoon around 50 degrees, before another slug of chilly air moves in early next week bringing the next chance of rain and or mixed wet snow.
Much cooler weather on tap for Thursday
by: Bill Snyder, Jennifer Kohnke
Posted:
Updated:
