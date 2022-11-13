A slow trend into the cold

Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.