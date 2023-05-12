COMING NEXT WEDNESDAY (MAY 17) ON WGN-TV NEWS AT NINE
Argonne National Laboratory—some of the dedicated scientists display their work on decarbonizing transportation in our country
These scientists are working hard on producing the biofuels, batteries, and the passenger, rail and air travel of the future while cutting carbon emissions. Tune in to see what they’re working on. That includes recycling of the batteries which power electric vehicles as well as recycling the vehicles themselves. And there’s work underway to decarbonize at hometown United Airlines.
LAND AND OCEAN TEMP DEPARTURE FROM AVERAGE
January to April, 2023
While a few locations (i.e., the Rockies) are running a bit on the cool side, globally January 1 through April 30 is running fourth warmest calendar year on record so far. Data goes back to 1850. The 3 year warmer to this point are 2016, 2017 and 2020.
Visit this site for further information:
https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/global-climate-202304
SOURCE: NOAA-NCEI—National Centers for Environmental Information