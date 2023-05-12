COMING NEXT WEDNESDAY (MAY 17) ON WGN-TV NEWS AT NINE

Argonne National Laboratory—some of the dedicated scientists display their work on decarbonizing transportation in our country

These scientists are working hard on producing the biofuels, batteries, and the passenger, rail and air travel of the future while cutting carbon emissions. Tune in to see what they’re working on. That includes recycling of the batteries which power electric vehicles as well as recycling the vehicles themselves. And there’s work underway to decarbonize at hometown United Airlines.

LAND AND OCEAN TEMP DEPARTURE FROM AVERAGE

January to April, 2023

While a few locations (i.e., the Rockies) are running a bit on the cool side, globally January 1 through April 30 is running fourth warmest calendar year on record so far. Data goes back to 1850. The 3 year warmer to this point are 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Visit this site for further information:

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/global-climate-202304

SOURCE: NOAA-NCEI—National Centers for Environmental Information

ENVIRONMENT CANADA SMOKE FORECAST

7 AM CDT Friday and over coming 24 hours

24-28 hour smoke plume forecast

48-72 hour smoke plume forecast

Five-day surface temperature departures from normal showing the impact of the predicted dome of unseasonable and even record-level heat over a swath of western and northern Canada (per the National Weather Service’s GFS forecast model)

Days 0-5 temp departure forecast

Days 5-10 temp departure forecast

Days 10-15 temp departure forecast