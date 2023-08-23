DANGEROUSLY HIGH HUMIDITIES in place here from the crops in the Midwest. We’ve had the highest dew points of anywhere in the country—a frequent development this time of year with the 120-million acres of farmland adding to the region’s atmospheric moisture load through the moisture being sent into the atmosphere by their leaves—a process known as “EVAPOTRANSPIRATION”. It’s a big deal as evidenced by the fact we have mid-80° dew points in parts of the Midwest—just shy of peak Persian Gulf moisture levels and higher than a number of dew points being observed on the Gulf Coast.

The dew point at O’Hare has hit 80° for only the 8th time on the books since 1871. Underscoring how unusual this is

We’ve reached a dew point now only 3-degrees from the HIGHEST DEW POINT ON THE BOOKS IN CHICAGO: 83-degrees on July 30, 1999. THIS IS INCREDIBLY HUMID AIR and COMBINED WITH THE DEVELOPING LEVEL OF HEAT WE HAVE GOING has made a DANGEROUS HEAT/HUMIDITY COMBO WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AFTERNOONS.

Take it easy working outdoors and check on the elderly and those living alone to make sure they’re safe. REMEMBER—Chicago residents can access COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS EASILY—JUST DIAL “311”. This isn’t the day to overexert. The extraordinarily humid air.