Friday afternoon snapshot—Mildest temperatures to occur far south/SW of Chicago—near 50°— “Lake breeze” to keep areas adjacent to Lake Michigan in the upper 30s to around 40°
Friday afternoon snapshot—Mildest temperatures to occur far south/SW of Chicago—near 50°— “Lake breeze” to keep areas adjacent to Lake Michigan in the upper 30s to around 40°
Seconds storm system of the week is likely to bring healthy precipitation totals to much of the metro area
Total precipitation by later Saturday:
While slushy accumulations are possible, especially areas north/NW of Chicago by Saturday morning, the highest probability of impactful snow accumulations is likely to fall across portions of Wisconsin, including the Madison area.
Probability of 4” or more snow by Saturday afternoon:
Weather history: Chicago Snow Climatology
Since snow records began in 1885; 75% of years have logged measurable snow beyond March 24. Nearly 50% of those years produced a 1″+ snowfall.