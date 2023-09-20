More rain is on the way later Thursday into Friday morning in the wake of Wednesday’ showers and thundery rains that concentrated on the far west/northwest suburbs.
FRIDAY SEVERE OUTLOOK
Strong or severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in sections of the Plains later Friday with all severe hazards possible
Valid Friday Sept. 22-Saturday Sept. 23
Odds strongly favoring warmer than normal weather across the nation’s mid-section (and Chicago area) as we close September and begin the new month of October
6-10 and 8-14 day temp outlooks: