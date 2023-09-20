More rain is on the way later Thursday into Friday morning in the wake of Wednesday’ showers and thundery rains that concentrated on the far west/northwest suburbs. 

  • Heaviest area totals. Note: While no official observations exist, it’s quite possible some areas in De Kalb County received 3″+

FRIDAY SEVERE OUTLOOK

Strong or severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in sections of the Plains later Friday with all severe hazards possible 

Valid Friday Sept. 22-Saturday Sept. 23

Odds strongly favoring warmer than normal weather across the nation’s mid-section (and Chicago area) as we close September and begin the new month of October

6-10 and 8-14 day temp outlooks: