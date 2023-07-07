Saturday opens with rains which scatter as mixed sun breaks out—more rains and thunderstorms due late Tuesday through Wednesday night and again next weekend
CANADIAN WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO BURN
A wind shift has cleared the smoke from the Chicago area, though it’s likely we’ve NOT seen the last of these fires’ smoke.
- SO WHERE IS THE SMOKE FROM THESE FIRES NOW AND WHERE IS IT GOING in the coming 48 hours? Here’s a smoke forecast off the National Weather Service’s “RAP” model:
THE FIRES CONTINUE TO BREAK RECORDS IN CANADA
- Canada wildfires with continuing active fires across the country for first days of July and total estimated emissions continuing to increase, well above 2003-2022 annual totals
EL NIÑO AND CLIMATE CHANGE AT WORK
- June was the warmest on record globally, while the past week has seen three consecutive days which have been the hottest on record globally as Antarctic Sea ice drops to its lowest coverage of the satellite age—Scientists believe 2023 is on track to become the warmest year on the books even as global ocean temps reach new highs
- Chicago’s modest summer warmth belies what’s happening with temps elsewhere in the country and globally. The weeks of smoke which filled Chicago, Midwest and Eastern U.S. skies off record Canadian wildfires were a by-product of record warmth and drought in Canada. Heat across the southern U.S. and Mexico into Arizona and California in the past several weeks turned deadly. And, the National Weather Service Forest Office in Los Angeles warns dangerous heat is on the way in California next week.
- It’s rained 8 of the past 15 days, but the two episodes of torrential rainfall the past Sunday and again Wednesday have deposited more rain than typically falls in AN ENTIRE JULY. The 4.28” on the books at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare in just the past 7 days dwarfs the 0.76” normal amount of rain in that period of time. It’s 5.6 times that amount. And, as if that isn’t impressive enough, the 4.28” tally is far more (115%) than the 3.71” which on average has fallen in July.
IMPROVING WEATHER THIS FIRST FULL SUMMER WEEKEND OF THE ASTRONOMICAL SUMMER SEASON
- Saturday morning showers and isolated thunder are to wind down to far less numerous scattered showers—a change which, as cloud breaks develop—will lead to mixed sunshine, especially Saturday afternoon. Only an isolated afternoon shower may continue.
- And, clouds will further scatter Saturday night with beautiful summer weather Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s lakeshore and beach cooling afternoon easterly “lake breezes” are to give way to an organized southwesterly flow Monday and Tuesday which is to OVERCOME LAKE COOLING, pushing near 90-degree temps right up and over Chicago’s beaches.
- Humidities, which are to remain quite moderate and comfortable Sunday will creep a bit higher Monday but take off as Gulf moisture sweeps in Tuesday. It’s that moisture which is to fuel thunderstorm development later Tuesday and feed what looks like potentially widespread showers and t-storms Tuesday night, Wednesday and possibly into Wednesday night.
- And still more showers and t-storms are modeled as likely to occur as Friday and Friday night come on. They may continue into next weekend.
- A blend of computer model rainfall forecasts suggests broad coverage 2”+ rains may be in the offing with these two additional systems. Clearly, with rain-concentrating t-storms involved in both, locally heavier rain tallies can’t be ruled out.
- Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed so there remain host of details to be worked out on both of next week’s systems.
SOME MODELS ARE CONTINUING TO GENERATE AN EXPANDED DOME OF HOT AIR OVER THE MIDWEST THE WEEK AFTER NEXT
- If such a hot dome materializes, summer 2023 could generate some real heat. It will be interesting to follow developments on the heat scenario as well. BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY SEGUES TO A SUNNY, WARMER MONDAY with a temp topping out at 91.