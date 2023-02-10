WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY STORM BROUGHT AREA SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL

NORTHERN FRINGE OF PRECIP AREA CHANGED TO SNOW ON THURSDAY

Visible satellite imagery taken at 2:26 PM CST Friday showing area of fresh snow cover left from Thursday’s storm system

MORE OF THE SAME EXPECTED NEXT WEEK . . .

Current indications are that two significant storm systems will affect much of the nation next week. At present, these are forecast to follow paths roughly similar to the system that moved across the region this past Wednesday night and Thursday. This suggests precipitation across the Chicago area will primarily be in the form of rain, with heavy snow likely just to our west and north as depicted by later runs of the European Model.

DEEP LOW PRESSURE CENTER ALSO BROUGHT HIGH WINDS TO PARTS OF THE MIDWEST

SPRING FLOOD OUTLOOK CURRENTLY SHOWS AVERAGE RISK

The National Weather Service has issued its outlook for river flood potential this spring. All watersheds in north central/ northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are shown at average risk. Currently there is room for increased stream flow to accommodate normal rainfall. Mitigating conditions for flooding include a lack of snowpack (though recent snowfall across southern Wisconsin may impact the RockRiver basin), minimal river ice, and normal to below normal soil moisture. Frost depths across the region ranged from 4-8 inches as of last week, but mild temperatures in coming days will likely thaw frozen ground that remains.

FORECAST HIGH TEMPERATURES

11 to 13 degrees above normal and more typical of mid March

The coming weekend to be the mildest in the ten weeks since November 26-27, 2022 when highs reached 56° and 47° respectively

DRY, MILD PATTERN THROUGH COMING WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK — NORMAL HIGHS DURING THIS PERIOD: 34-35 DEGREES

Forecast high temperatures Saturday 3 PM

Forecast high temperatures Sunday 3 PM

Forecast high temperatures Monday 4 PM