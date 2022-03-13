More mild temps expected to follow Sunday’s big warm-up

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A mechanic's arm was amputated after working with a machine that did not have a safety guard at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

“The U.S. Postal Service ignored long-established safety standards and put workers at risk,” said OSHA Area Director Kimberley Morton. “The USPS has an obligation to eliminate hazards to ensure safe working conditions and prevent another worker from suffering a tragic and life-altering injury.”