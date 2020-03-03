More mild days are expected over coming week

The opening days of March, 2020 will be quite different from last years frigid start to the climatological spring season.

During the period of March 3-9, 2019, temperatures averaged 14 degrees below normal, and included subzero readings on the 4th

The week-long period produced only a few hours above freezing on the 8th and 9th. The same period this year is forecast to run about 9 degrees above normal, with late April-level warmth expected Sunday and Monday.

Aside from minor, transient intrusions of polar air mid to late week, our overall flow pattern is to favor mild, Pacific air. Over the upcoming weekend, southwesterly jet stream flow is slated to promote a more robust surge of spring-like temps across most of the continental U.S.

The current mild spell is an extension of this past winter which ranked among the city’s warmest 10% of all winters since 1871-72.