..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PORTER AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... AT 908 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM GARY TO NEAR CHESTERTON, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HAMMOND, GARY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO,…