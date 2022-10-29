Chance for light rain Sunday into Monday but temperatures remain above normal

A chance for light rain arrives Sunday afternoon, continuing into Monday. There will be only a slight chance of a scattered shower for trick-or-treating hours Monday. Any rain Monday should be light and should have minimal impact on Halloween activities.

Sunday and Monday will be slightly cooler than Saturday but temperatures will remain in the low 60s, still mild for late October. The normal high for Oct. 30 and 31 is 55 degrees at O’Hare Airport. Temperatures warm to the upper 60s Tuesday and close to 70 on Wednesday and Thursday. Light rain chances return from late Thursday into early Saturday.

Temperatures have been up and down during October and will likely finish near normal when the month comes to an end Monday. October precipitation will likely finish less than half of normal at O’Hare Airport, even after nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain fell on Oct. 25.