CHICAGO — Showers and thunderstorms with a Flood Watches, Warnings expiring at 11 a.m. Monday.

Humid conditions with falling temps late day to the 70s after hitting low to mid 80s. Winds: NNW 10-15 G20. High: 85.

Decreasing clouds tonight. Winds: N 5-15 mph. Low: 65.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, 20% shower, NNE 5-10. 76