WARM SEASON RAINS ARE NOTORIOUSLY UNEVENLY DISTRIBUTED

Monday’s rains followed that pattern. While downpours produced flooding and rain totals topping 3” in portions of the Chicago area, as little as 0.08” fell in Herscher and 0.09” at Lowell, IN.

There were new and training downpours flaring late Monday night up and down the western Lake Michigan shoreline including a swath of Lake and Cook County.

Monday afternoon satellite imagery was quite dramatic in its presentation of the late summer storm. The huge comma-shaped curl in the clouds are more commonly seen with well developing storms at cooler times of the year. The copious supply of moisture which was available to Monday’s system was behind the local downpours which drenched parts of the area.

“Full fetch” NNE winds—the term full fetch refers to winds which blow the length of Lake Michigan on their way into the Chicago area. These are uniquely able to transfer wind energy to the lake surface building waves in the process. Lake Michigan will take on a wind-whipped appearance Tuesday with white caps. Rip currents which result in such a set-up promise challenging swimming conditions on Chicago’s beaches Tuesday.

A RANGE OF COMPUTER MODELS, A NUMBER POSTED BELOW, ARE PREDICTING A HUGE DOME OF HOT AIR BUILDING OVER THE NATION’S MID SECTION

That multiple models from a full range of meteorological forecast agencies are simultaneously predicting the development of a mammoth hot air dome strengthens confidence that we’re on the way to heat. What will be monitored closely are any indications t-storms develop on the northern flank of the hot air mass, and any sign such development might take place close enough to Chicago to interfere with hot air gaining a foothold in this area. At present, evidence such t-storms will develop seems unlikely. But we’re still days away from the heat’s predicted onset so we’ll continue monitoring any updates in forecast reasoning.

THE DOME OF HOT AIR IS COMING — FORECAST FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 20 AND MONDAY, AUGUST 21

THE “TWILIGHT PHENOMENON”

What we’re seeing here is WHAT’S KNOWN AS THE “TWILIGHT PHENOMENON”—a glowing exhaust cloud—which was visible in dramatic fashion this past Friday over Florida in the wake of the Space X Falcon launch from Cape Kennedy. This beautiful photo was sent my way from Florida by Stanley Kanku. Stanley can tell us more, but this appears to be a time exposure and an AWESOME one at that!

What’s happening to produce this truly eye-catching display is explained beautifully on the Wikipedia page on the phenomenon which says, “A TWILIGHT PHENOMENON (such as this) is produced when exhaust particles from missile or rocket propellant left in the vapor trail of a launch vehicle condense, freeze, and then expand in the less dense upper atmosphere. The exhaust plume, which is suspended against a dark sky, is then illuminated by reflective high-altitude sunlight through dispersion, which produces a spectacular, colorful effect when seen at ground level.”

HEAVIEST LOCAL AREA TOTALS THROUGH 8:30 PM MONDAY

TEMPERATURE DEPARTURE FORECASTS

From August 14 to the 29th