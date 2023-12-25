Clouds with slow moving upper low to come and go into Thursday
WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
- A strong “El Niño” pattern superimposed on a warming climate are producing a very different Christmas this year than last in terms of Chicago
- We logged a record “warm” low temp this Christmas morning of 50 degrees in Chicago — exceeding the old record “warm” low of 46 recorded 87 years ago in 1936.
- It’s the 2nd warmest Christmas on the books here over 153 years of official weather records dating back to 1871 — and the the warmest Chicago christmas in the 41 years since our warmest Christmas on the books — the 65-degree reading recorded on this date in 1982!
- A high temp of 59 is already on the books (as of this 12 noon 12/25/2023 post) at O’Hare and 60 at Midway. On only one other Christmas (1982) has a December 25th been warmer. It hit 65 that day! And, like this year, it was another strong El Niño Christmas.
A SNOW COVER-LESS CHRISTMAS DAY IN CHICAGO
- There’s no snow on the ground today in Chicago, but 9 of the past 23 years (39% of them) and 55 of the past 149 years (40% of them) have met the definition of a “White Christmas,” defined by the National Weather Service as December 25s with 1” or more snow on the ground at 6AM CST. Last Christmas (December 25, 2022) was among them — with 1” of snow on the ground here in Chicago.
LOWER 48 SNOW COVERAGE IS ONLY ONE THIRD A YEAR AGO
- The National Weather Service reports just 17.6% of the of the continental U.S. has snow on the ground compared to 53% of the Lower 48 snow covered at 6am CST on Christmas Day a year ago.