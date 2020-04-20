Milder period midweek, then damp and chilly

Low pressure passing north of the Great lakes on Monday brought gusty west winds to the region, along with a second straight day featuring above normal high temperatures. The 65-degree reading at Midway airport was the highest temperature observed there in 8 days. Winds gusted to around 40 mph, with Midway also recording a gust to 41 mph. Winds are to remain elevated into Tuesday before diminishing during the afternoon. Temps are also heading downward on Tuesday. Highs are forecast to run about 12 degrees cooler Tuesday afternoon. Winds are to increase again on Wednesday, sweeping seasonably mild air back into the Midwest. The quick midweek warm-up will likely be the mildest weather we experience for several days. Extensive cloudiness, along with increasing rain chances and a wind shift to the northeast will keep our temps chilly through the weekend.