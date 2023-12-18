Winter begins Thursday and snow-free Christmas next Monday; late week rain—then weekend sprinkles and Christmas rain Monday

REDUCED SNOWFALL IN MANY EL NIÑO METEOROLOGICAL WINTER SEASONS HERE IN CHICAGO

Certainly the case up at this very young point in the season — has often been a calling card of El Niño cold seasons

By the same token, it must be stressed — NO TWO El Niños are the same so the final chapter on Chicago winter snow HASN’T yet been written. And because a season has BELOW NORMAL OVERALL SNOWFALL, that DOESN’T mean the season is certain to pass with NO snowstorms. Few winters here have over time.

There was NO MEASURABLE SNOW on the ground as today (Monday, Dec 18th) got undway — and Chicago’s seasonal snowfall to date is running “sub-par” — not at all unusual in El Niño winters here.

We’ve not only entered an El Niño winter but a STRONG El Niño at that! Lower 48 snow coverage according to the NWS is just 14.3% of the contiguous U.S — one third what it was on this date a year ago (when 43.8% of the Lower 48 boasted a cover of snow), and El Niño is likely playing a role in this. Some western mountainous areas do well in El Niño winters–but that’s not been the trend for the country as a whole in many El Niño winters. National Weather Service analyses on winter snowfall included are included with this post and illustrate that point.

In looking over the Dec 18th observational record here in Chicago, I’ve have found that 71 of the past 139 years for which we have official records of snow cover here in Chicago — a little over half of the years (51% to be precise) — have catalogued at least a trace of snow on the ground here — including 8 of the past 23 years since 2000. (The last time we had a cover of snow on the ground here was Dec 18th, 2016 — 7 years ago — when there was 6″ of snow on the ground).

Reduced cold season snow has gone hand in hand with many El Niño winters here in Chicago. It’s been one of El Niño’s winter calling cards here.

El Niño winters tend to see fewer significant snows and milder than average overall temps — and this meteorological winter, though very young — has been following that trend. By the end of today, December 2023 temps will have posted a 6.4-degree surplus to date and be running 4.2 warmer than the same period a year ago.

Chicago has tallied just 3″ of snow to date — 5.8″ is considered “normal” to date. So we’ve seen only 52% of the city’s normal snow thus far. And the analyses of the Corn Belt region snow situation to date confirms the sub-par snowfall trend to date has been widespread. What’s more, if there’s a major snowstorm in our future in the forseeable future (i.e. over the coming 2 weeks), it’s not yet showing up on model model runs. (Doesn’t mean one isn’t there — but it’s not showing up yet. Stay tuned!)

It’s also interesting is to see an impact of our warming winters reflected in observational data. Specifically, whereas 51 of the past 139 years dating back to the beginning of the official Chicago snow record in the 1884-85 snow season have had snow on the ground on Dec 18th — that’s 52% of years — today has none. There ARE some snow showers in the area, but a significant snow accumulation here in Chicago isn’t likely.

If we isolate just the Dec 18s so far this century — in other words, the Dec 18th Chicago snow cover since 2000 — just 8 of the past 23 years, that’s just 35% of them, have had snow on the ground on December 18th.

That suggest 23 of the most recent Dec 18s have seen only 2/3s as many snow covered days as in the full record of Dec 18 snow on the ground dating back to 1884 — 139 years ago.

IT’S WORTH NOTING the current meteorological winter season is VERY young, and one, or a set, of snowstorms can reverse the current sub-par snow trend quite expeditiously. It should also be noted NO TWO El Niños are the same. So, while the overall historic trend toward reduced snowfall is something we’ve noted in roughly six of 10 El Niño years, the relationship doesn’t always hold. You would have to say, based on the past track record for snow over the winter season as a whole would sure seem to favor less snow here in Chicago. There have been exceptions so we’ll be watching to and see how this ends up playing out.

IMPACTS OF POWERFUL WESTERN ATLANTIC/EAST COAST WINTER STORM ENTERING THIS NEW WEEK ARE, AND HAVE BEEN, WIDESPREAD, INCLUDING THE GUSTY WINDS, SPORADIC SNOW SHOWERS AND A CHILL HERE IN CHICAGO

Instability snow showers amid gusty winds today with better organized lake snows riding “NW” winds into areas of the northern Indiana/western Michigan lake snow belt Laporte County, IN and east

Our region is getting off lightly compared to the storm’s East Coast impacts. Yet, we’ve had our “meteorological moments” here on the back side of the mammoth Western Atlantic/East Coast storm Monday.

Frank Wachowski reports a top gust of 45 mph wind gust at Midway and notes a snow squall there (snow squall defined as windy snow shower — a burst of snowfall which briefly but significantly cuts visibility. Frank reports visibilities at Midway dropped for 3 minutes to a quarter miles.

Near “full fetch” NW winds — on other words, winds run nearly the length of Lake Michigan over water — are blowing snow squalls with greater frequency into the Indiana/Michigan lake snow belt from LaPorte county, Indiana — with much greater frequency — enough, in fact, to produce snow accumulation. What’s occurring on the Chicago side of the lake are snow showers produced by the tremendous vertical temp drop with height as a cold pool of air settles over the area from Canada. Temps drop more rapidly than usual with height when this occurs producing what meteorologists refer to as an “unstable atmosphere” — an atmosphere in which air near the surface becomes buoyant and begins to ascend and cool. That takes the air to “saturation” — the point at which clouds and snow showers form.

GOES EAST “TRUE COLOR” WEATHER SATELLITE VIEW of Monday’s massive western Atlantic/East Coast and Eastern U.S. storm system behinds Monday’s wind, chill and sporadic snow showers here in the Greater Chicago area. Satellite image courtesy of CIRA-RAMBB

Some rainfalls from the storm system from the Southeast and east central U.S.

Here’s the cold air pool and deep trough it’s produced in the jet stream at the 500 mb level (roughly 18,000 ft. above MSL) Monday morning

It’s the cold, unstable air aloft which is supporting Monday’s cloud cover, downwind lake snow — and the sporadic instability snow showers and flurries in the Chicago area

CLICK TO ENLARGE