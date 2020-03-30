Milder days ahead as calendar flips to April

Normally, our high temperature on the last day of March reaches 53 degrees. Considerable cloudiness combined with a brisk northeast wind, will keep readings some 10 to 12 degrees below normal on Tuesday. Changes are expected as we head into early April. Satellite imagery shows a massive low pressure area off the coast of British Columbia. This feature is forecast to slowly shift onshore across southwest Canada in coming days. In response, jet stream winds are to buckle, becoming predominantly southwest across much of central and eastern North America. For the Chicago area, this means a warming trend is likely to evolve during early April. Forecasts suggest that our chilly air will transition to near normal readings mid-late week. The period from April 4th to the 9th is expected to average 8-12 degrees above normal. This translates to highs in the mid to upper 60s.

