After 100% sunshine on Tuesday and the mildest readings in 11 days, sunny, mild weather continues Wednesday, with SW winds and sunshine boosting high temps into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds are to thicken thicken Thursday but highs are still expected to reach into the low to mid 50s.

The mild pattern has legs. Each of the coming 9 days, running through Thursday next week, is to post daily temp surpluses—though winds off the Friday afternoon and Saturday may produce a raw chill in lakeshore areas, coming as they will off Lake Michigan.

Wednesday may see a 56-degree high and THANKSGIVING DAY is set to be the mildest Thanksgiving in Chicago in a decade—with a predicted high of 53; warmer than any Thanksgiving here since 2012 when the day produced a 63 degree high. It was 48 degrees on Thanksgiving day last year. The normal Thanksgiving Day high temp is just 53—so we’re in BONUS TERRITORY.